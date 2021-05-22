DODO (DODO) Price Hits $1.33 on Exchanges

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. DODO has a total market cap of $147.50 million and approximately $43.02 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00003541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DODO has traded down 53.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.89 or 0.00878087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00091155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

