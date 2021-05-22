TrueFi (TRU) One Day Volume Tops $43.60 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $50.24 million and approximately $43.60 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.89 or 0.00878087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00091155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

