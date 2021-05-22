Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading Down 4.8%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.75. 111,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,689,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5,891.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

