Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $318,606.20 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Karyn Smith sold 502 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $178,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46.

On Monday, March 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00.

NYSE TWLO opened at $314.64 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.13 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.