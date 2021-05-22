Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $420.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.17.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $314.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.35 and a 200 day moving average of $351.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,804 shares of company stock worth $46,499,007. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Twilio by 66.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 130.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 8.7% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $352,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

