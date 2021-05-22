Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.70

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 41985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$148.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,031.17.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$70.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

