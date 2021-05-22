Scotiabank Cuts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$6.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

TSE CMG traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.38. 50,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,100. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$3.97 and a 12 month high of C$6.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.94 million and a P/E ratio of 21.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,712,850.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

