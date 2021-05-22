ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of ATA stock traded down C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 304,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 52.57. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$16.28 and a one year high of C$32.56.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.