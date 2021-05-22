Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

LUG traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 208,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,193. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$9.11 and a one year high of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$246.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.932285 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$527,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,004,700. Also, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$146,910.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$442,328.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,171.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

