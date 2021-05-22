Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.99 Million in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

CC stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 966,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

