Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,687 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 200,958,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,829,141. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of -333.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

