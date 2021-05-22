MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,835 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 45.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 355,599 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 11.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 729,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,492,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,035,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

