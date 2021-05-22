ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OGS. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.38.

NYSE:OGS traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 862,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $86.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,510,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,641,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,808,000 after purchasing an additional 229,272 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

