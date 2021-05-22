Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0474

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 58.6% against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $25.84 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.00472617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 544,565,472 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

