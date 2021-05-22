CyberMiles (CMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.83 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and $10.81 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.00472617 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00054643 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,298.72 or 0.99251947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00033687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00095495 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010965 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.