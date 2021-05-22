Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$3.05 to C$2.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

CVE:PGM traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 550,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,838. The company has a market capitalization of C$667.70 million and a P/E ratio of -17.05. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.99.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

