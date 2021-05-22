Webster Bank N. A. Acquires New Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.29. 276,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.84 and its 200 day moving average is $242.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $192.09 and a 1 year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

