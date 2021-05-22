Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 111.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,224.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,396. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $685.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,152.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,150.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

