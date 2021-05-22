Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Insiders sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Okta stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.31. 1,746,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,814. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.65 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -123.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

