Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.50.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,984,285. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.25. The stock had a trading volume of 207,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,114. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $234.55 and a 12 month high of $449.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.62 and its 200 day moving average is $362.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

