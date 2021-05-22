Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $20,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.6% during the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of IP stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

