Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading Up 12.8% After Earnings Beat

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s share price was up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $66.03 and last traded at $64.80. Approximately 141,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 759,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

