Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $213.06

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $213.06 and last traded at $212.41, with a volume of 7751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.60.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Get Fortinet alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day moving average is $162.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,255 shares of company stock worth $10,820,465 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.