Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $398.62 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.49, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,733,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

