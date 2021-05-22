Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,402 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $202.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $204.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

