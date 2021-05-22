Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.23.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.03. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

