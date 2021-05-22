Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.44. 842,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,482. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after acquiring an additional 749,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

