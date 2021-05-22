Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $35.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAZR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ LAZR traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $21.41. 6,035,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,127. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

