DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.72.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,481. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. Analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,576,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,297,280 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.