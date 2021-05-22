Wells Fargo & Company Increases Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Price Target to $23.00

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ OMP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.76 and a beta of 2.87. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

