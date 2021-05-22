Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $50.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.96.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. 7,602,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,562,639. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

