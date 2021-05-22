David B. Berger Sells 201 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $17,917.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,398.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TNDM stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 710,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.85 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

