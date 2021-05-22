Andrea Hall Acquires 18,000 Shares of Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Stock

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) insider Andrea Hall purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$12,240.00 ($8,742.86).

Andrea Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perenti Global alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Andrea Hall purchased 20,000 shares of Perenti Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$23,660.00 ($16,900.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. Perenti Global’s dividend payout ratio is -63.06%.

About Perenti Global

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.