Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) General Counsel Buys $14,897.60 in Stock

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) General Counsel David R. Mcavoy bought 18,622 shares of Brickell Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $14,897.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 110,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BBI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,073. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 333,169 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 46,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

