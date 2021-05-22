Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Acquires $10,300.50 in Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $10,300.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,849,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,233,880.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GWRS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. 14,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,320. The stock has a market cap of $389.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,725.73, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

