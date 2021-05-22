Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of D traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,472,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,396. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,911.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

