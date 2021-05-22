Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.52. 2,363,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.27 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,822 shares of company stock worth $95,253,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.70.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

