Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 542,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 388,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 85,152 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 375,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 277,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 223,785 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 303,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,804. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

