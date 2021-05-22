Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.25 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and approximately $170,103.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,674.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.32 or 0.06182769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.11 or 0.01752144 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.30 or 0.00473260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00157815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.42 or 0.00651414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00442654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.03 or 0.00390266 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,020,866 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

