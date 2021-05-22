Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DARE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of DARE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 425,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $64.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 164,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

