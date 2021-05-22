Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, May 14th.

FTEK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 6.08. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 218,677 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth about $2,669,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth about $2,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

