Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.24.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.00. 1,014,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,192. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $181.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

