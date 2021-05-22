Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Kelly Services stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,187. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after buying an additional 964,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 239,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 202.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

