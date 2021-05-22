Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Truist raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

