Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $580.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,030,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,383,063. The firm has a market cap of $559.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,166.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $675.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

