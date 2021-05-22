534 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after acquiring an additional 134,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $193.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.29. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

