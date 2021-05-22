CJS Securities Upgrades Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to “Outperform”

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

HAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.16. 607,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,536. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $189,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.