Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 213,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,154,000 after purchasing an additional 271,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 449.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 100,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 82,131 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.03. 26,751,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,382,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

