Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.26% of Fidelity National Financial worth $30,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 41,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 624,375 shares of company stock worth $26,939,160 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

FNF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,657. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

