Jeff Mccombs Sells 525 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $21,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $40.92. 1,036,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.68 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,848,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 123.8% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $50,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

